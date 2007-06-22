Fujitsu Siemens Hungary sees<br>Hardware Demand Slowing

Fujitsu Siemens Computers Kft Hungary has started a new software business in Hungary, because they see that the growth of demand for hardware is slowing.

Fujitsu Siemens Computers Kft will expand its portfolio with introducing a business line providing complex IT services.



The company will support the operation and optimal use of high reliability hardware and software infrastructure of companies. Fujitsu Siemens started the new business thus the growth of demand for hardware products is slowing, and there is more emphasis on the optimal use of software, Portflio.hu reported.