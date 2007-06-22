ON Semi opens Automotive office in Germany

ON Semiconductor Establishes Automotive Solutions Engineering Center (SEC) and Expands Operations in Germany.

ON Semiconductor, a global supplier of power management solutions, has established a new Solutions Engineering Center (SEC) in Munich, Germany, to drive new automotive product initiatives and expand the company's local service capabilities by providing on-site technical expertise.



The Munich SEC will focus on development of advanced power management solutions for a variety of automotive applications including Body, HVAC, Powertrain, Safety and Infotainment. It will provide development platforms and local product support to better service customers who design and manufacture electronic automotive sub-systems in Europe. The facility is staffed and equipped with all of the resources necessary for local automotive electronics manufacturers to tap into the vast power management experience ON Semiconductor has available.



"Establishing the Munich SEC further demonstrates ON Semiconductor's commitment to the region and to strengthening relationships with key automotive customers throughout Europe," said Keith Jackson, ON Semiconductor president and CEO. "Like all our Solution Engineering Centers, the Munich facility is a direct investment in our customers' future and the success of their next-generation product lines. By situating technical experts closer to our customers, we are able to more effectively and efficiently translate their problems into solutions and combine our expertise with theirs to solve platform problems together."



"We established an SEC in Munich because we believe customer support and customer satisfaction are equally as important as new product development to future success and sustained growth," said Jean-Marie Doutrewe, ON Semiconductor vice president of European Sales, Marketing and Services Operations. "The Munich-based SEC's application engineers and system experts will work closely with our European automotive customers to jointly develop cost-effective and efficient power solutions that drive new products and revenues for our mutual advantage."



The ON Semiconductor German office, which is located in Munich, is headed by Wolfgang Stammel sales director of Central Europe and automotive market segment director, Europe. The SEC is led by Leo Aichriedler, manager automotive applications.