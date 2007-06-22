All proposals of Cicor's Board approved by Shareholders' Meeting

The Neuchâtel, France based industrial group Cicor Technologies, which specializes in complex printed circuit boards, in the complementary area of contract electronic manufacturing services and in microelectronics, held its Annual General Meeting on 21 June 2007 in Boudry.

The Shareholders' Meeting passed all the Board of Directors' proposals and approved the annual report, as well as the annual and consolidated financial statements for 2006. In order to increase the reserves, no dividend will be paid out. The members of the Board of Directors and of Group Management were granted release.



Robert Demuth and Hanspeter Reinhardt were newly elected to the Board for a one-year term, replacing Michael Funk and Waldemar Schmidt; Jean-Louis Fatio, Antoine Kohler, Urs Wehinger and Christian Welter were confirmed as Board members. KPMG AG, Zurich, was elected as the new Statutory and Group Auditors.



The Board of Directors was authorized to increase the share capital within two years by issuing 600,000 new registered shares. It was also authorized to issue a maximum of 50,000 shares as conditional capital for a stock option plan to be established by the Board of Directors.