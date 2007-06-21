Revenue increases 16 % for Jabil in Q3

Net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2007 increased to $3.0 billion compared to $2.6 billion for the same period of fiscal 2006.

"We are pleased with the improvements we have made both in operating efficiencies and progress on our balance sheet metrics," said President and C.E.O. Timothy L. Main.



On a GAAP basis, operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2007 decreased to $33.6 million compared to $77.3 million for the same period of fiscal 2006. On a GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2007 decreased to $6.2 million compared to $64.2 million for the same period in fiscal 2006.



Jabil's third quarter of fiscal 2007 core operating income decreased to $87.1 million or 2.9 percent of net revenue compared to $93.4 million or 3.6 percent of net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2006. Core earnings decreased to $47.4 million compared to $78.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2006. Core earnings per share decreased to $0.23 per diluted share for the period compared to $0.36 for the third quarter of fiscal 2006.



“We will continue to focus on making step by step improvements in our operational efficiency and in our financial performance. We believe we are on the right path and intend to demonstrate this to our investors over the next several quarters," said President and C.E.O. Timothy L. Main.