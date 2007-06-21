Patrick Trippel named new<br>President, Henkel Aerospace

Henkel Corporation announced the appointment of Patrick Trippel to the position of President for the company's aerospace group. Trippel currently serves as President of the electronics group of Henkel and will maintain these duties while expanding his role to include leadership of the aerospace business.

Since joining Henkel in 2002, Trippel has been instrumental in streamlining the electronics group's manufacturing and R&D operations and its global footprint. He has modernized the materials business by incorporating a methodology and global structure that allows for the development and deployment of proven, tested and guaranteed compatible materials for the entire semiconductor and printed circuit board assembly value chains.



“Pat and his team have delivered excellent results for the electronics business," says Attilio Gatti, Senior Corporate Vice-President at Henkel Corporation. “His unique vision for operations efficiency and future product development is impressive and I anticipate that the aerospace group will benefit greatly from his leadership."



The aerospace group of Henkel manufactures a wide range of Hysol®, Turco® and Frekote® brand products for aircraft structural assembly (OEM), metal surface treatment and maintenance repair operations (MRO).