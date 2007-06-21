PCB producer Elektrotryck<br>plans new lay-offs

Sources told evertiq that Sweden's largest Printed Circuit Board firm Elektrotryck AB plans to lay off up to 13 employees due to low demand.

Elektrotryck, based outside Stockholm, Sweden plans to lay off up to 13 employees due to low demand of its products. Elektrotryck went bankrupt last summer, and was then handed over to its current owners. Since then many of Elektrotryck's customers have shifted their orders to other PCB suppliers.



Elektrotryck has recently been approved by Nokia and Ericsson to be their supplier of advanced PCBs, however no major orders have not yet been placed, according to evertiq's sources.



evertiq has without success tried to reach Elektrotryck's CEO, Mr. Michael Grundstrom for a comment.