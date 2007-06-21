GSPK Electronics taken to administration

EMS Provider GSPK Electronics, based in ased in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, the UK, goes into administration. KPMG has been appointed administrator.

So far only 11 people has been made redundant at the plant. KPMG said it still is too early to say if there would be any further job losses among the remaining 104 staff at GSPK Electronics.

GSPK Electronics has been particularly active in the fields of television, telecommunications and automotive. The business has been hit by a significant overseas bad debt and does not have sufficient funding to continue trading outside of insolvency, local media reported. The administrator is now trying to find a buyer of the operations.



A number of companies operate under the GSPK title, only GSPK Electronics has been placed in administration.