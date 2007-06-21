Electronica SA Romania sells assets for € 16m

Bucharest based Electronica SA has sold plots and buildings located in the north of Bucharest for 16 million Euros.

The buyer is to Austrian investment funds Immoeast and Real Habitation. Immoeast bought two plots with a total surface of 15,000 square meters near the Iride business park. Electronica SA also sold a 23,000 square meters plot and 9,000 square meters of constructions to Real Habitation for 7.59 million Euros.