Creation Tech secures $65m investment

Canada based Creation Technologies LP, a Global Top 50 Electronics Manufacturing Services provider in manufacturing complex electronics, has received a $65 million investment from Birch Hill Equity Partners.

The proceeds will be used to meet the requirements of the company's growing customer base, to fund its acquisition plans and to provide liquidity to employee and institutional shareholders.



"We believe that Creation's demonstrated track record of profitable growth and its unique business model make it an exceptional investment opportunity for us," said Michael Mazan, a partner at Birch Hill Equity Partners. "We look forward to working with the outstanding leadership team at Creation as we help them to continue to grow their business both organically and through acquisitions."



Birch Hill believes that Creation represents the best investment opportunity in the growing North American mid-tier EMS market given its strong value proposition to customers, unique business model, culture and core values, attractive acquisition opportunities and excellent financial performance.



"We are delighted with the Birch Hill investment and excited about the future of our company," said Arthur Tymos, President & CEO of Creation Technologies. "Over the past five years, Creation Technologies has grown at twice the average rate of the overall EMS industry and we anticipate maintaining this rate of growth by supporting our current customers' growth plans, winning new customers and increasing our emphasis on mergers and acquisitions. We believe that there are, and will continue to be, tremendous opportunities for us in the North American market place."