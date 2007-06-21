Electronics Production | June 21, 2007
Which UK Chip Companies are Unprofitable?
Do you know which companies are selling at a loss in the UK's Semiconductors Market? Research and Markets has announced the addition of Semiconductors - Portfolio Analysis to their offering.
The Semiconductors - Portfolio Analysis is a comprehensive evaluation of the UK market. The revised and updated 2007 edition analyses the financial performance of the companies important to the success of your business. Using the most up to date information available, the analysis is ideal both as a tool to benchmark your own company's results and to study the market in more depth. Aimed at the busy manager, the Portfolio Analysis is both quick and easy to use thanks to the unique visual layout. The Analysis lays bare the performance of each company highlighting their strengths and weaknesses. Do you know which companies are best to do business with? Do you know which companies are selling at a loss and whose profit margins are plummeting? Find out the answers to all these questions and more with the newly published Portfolio Analysis.
The report is divided into two colour-coded sections for your ease of use, Sector Analysis and Individual Company Analysis.
Sector Analysis: Sales growth, market share and profitability are all analysed over a 10 year period giving you the fullest picture possible of the health of the market. Companies are ranked on these categories so you can see which companies are outshining the rest. Use the industry average tables to benchmark your own company's performance- how do you compare to the rest of the industry?
Industry Analysis: Each company receives a full page of analysis, evaluating their financial performance over the last five years so you get a full picture of the long term prospects of each company. Each company page of analysis is also packed with the following information: Full business name and address, Names and ages of directors, contact details and website address, seven unique charts showing at a glance the performance of each company, averages for the industry are also shown indicating the bare minimum each company should be looking to achieve, and five years of the latest accounts available.
Companies Mentioned
Aavid Thermalloy Ltd - Aavid Thermalloy UK Holdings Ltd - Advanced Energy Industries UK Ltd - Advanced Semiconductor (Europe) Ltd - Aera UK Ltd - Air Liquide Electronics UK Ltd - America Ii Europe Ltd - Asml (UK) Ltd - Aspex Semiconductor Holdings Ltd - Aspex Semiconductor Ltd - Atmel U K Ltd - Austin Semiconductor Europe Ltd - Aviza Europe Ltd - Aviza Technology Ltd - Axcelis Technologies Ltd - Bolsons Ltd - Cambridge Semiconductor Ltd - Cedar Technologies UK Ltd - Charter Plc - Chartered Semiconductor Europe Ltd - Clearspeed Solutions Ltd - Clearspeed Technology Plc - Codico Distributors (NI) Ltd - Compound Semiconductor Technologies Global Ltd - Comtech Holdings Ltd - Conexant Systems Holdings Ltd - CSD Silicon Ltd - Cypress Semiconductor (UK) Ltd - Dage Holdings Ltd - Dage-Intersem Ltd - Deltec Ltd - Dialog Semiconductor (UK) Ltd - Dore House Ltd - Dynex Semiconductor Ltd - E T Equipments Ltd - Edward Pryor & Son Ltd - Ekc Technology Ltd - Elantec Semiconductor U K Ltd - Elonics Ltd - Eltek Semi Conductors Ltd - Elwa Trading Ltd - Equipment Support Co Ltd - Etch-Mark Ltd - Euromark Coding And Marking Ltd - Fabmax Receivables Ltd - Fairchild Semiconductor Ltd - Felcon Holdings Ltd - Felcon Ltd - Filtronic Compound Semiconductors Ltd - Filtronic Plc - Finespark (Horsham) Ltd - Firfax Systems Ltd - Flextronics Semiconductor Ltd - Fluent UK Holdings Ltd - Fox Valley Systems Ltd - Frederick Follows Ltd - Freescale Semiconductor Holding UK Ltd - Freescale Semiconductor UK Ltd - G D Rectifiers Ltd - General Semiconductor Industries Ltd - H C Starck Ltd - Hitachi Europe Ltd - Howden Sirocco Group Ltd - Howden UK Ltd - Hpm Products Ltd - Hynix Semiconductor Wales Ltd - Industrial Services (York) Ltd - Intense Ltd - Intest Ltd - IQE Plc - Ixys Holdings Ltd - JLS Designs Ltd - John G Peck Ltd - Johnstech Interconnect Ltd - Jordan Projects Ltd - Ketchum Manufacturing Co Ltd - L & B Semiconductor Solutions Ltd - Laser S O S Ltd - Lattice Semiconductor UK Ltd - Ltx (Europe) Ltd - Markem Systems Ltd - Mb Engineering Services Ltd - Mb Industries Ltd - MCT Mitchell Cotts Ltd - Meteor Ltd - Metron Technology (Europa) Ltd - Micrel Semiconductor (UK) Ltd - Micron Semiconductor Ltd - Micronas Ltd - Mintech Semiconductors Ltd - Mitel Networks Ltd - Nanotech Semiconductor Ltd - National Semiconductor(UK) - Shieldcare Ltd - Sic Marking Ltd - Siegrist - Orel Ltd - Siliconix Ltd - Silver Fox Ltd - Spectrum Technologies Plc - Stmicroelectronics (Research & Development) Ltd - Sumitomo Electric Europe Ltd - Technos Europe Ltd - Telemetrix Securities Ltd - Telesiseagle Ltd - Teraview Ltd - Thinklaser Ltd - Torex Semiconductor Europe Ltd - TSEL Ltd - Tundra Semiconductor (UK) Ltd - UK Semirep Ltd - Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates UK Ltd - Walters And Walters Ltd - Westcode Semiconductors Ltd - William Cope Ltd - Zarlink Semiconductor Holdings Ltd - Zarlink Semiconductor Ltd - Zetex Plc - Zetex Semiconductors Plc - Zetex (UK) Limited - NEC Semiconductors (UK) Ltd - Nordiko Technical Services Ltd - Novellus Systems UK Ltd - NU-Type Ltd - Oki Semiconductor (UK) Ltd - Overprint Packaging Ltd - Oxford Semiconductor Ltd - Paxar UK Ltd - PBE Marking Systems Ltd - Pet-Id UK Ltd - Philips Electronics UK Ltd - Photronics (UK) Ltd - Phyworks Ltd - PMC-Sierra Europe Ltd - Power Semi-Conductors Ltd - Prelude Trust Plc - Quarndon Electronics Ltd - Quarndon Electronics (Semiconductors) Ltd - Qudos Technology Ltd - Rectron Europe Ltd - Redhall Group Plc - Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics Plc - Saint-Gobain Semicon Services Ltd - Samsung Electronics (UK) Ltd - SEI (UK) Holding Ltd - Semi Scenic UK Ltd - Semiconductor Assessment Services Ltd - Semiconductor Metrology Ltd - Semiconductor Production Systems Ltd - Semiconductor Supplies International Ltd - Semitool Europe Ltd.
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/c60249 (external link).
