NOTE and Kongsberg in long-term deal

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA) of Norway and Sweden based EMS-provider NOTE have signed a group-wide agreement. This collaboration means KDA approving NOTE as a supplier of production and a broad range of services in the product development phase.

Arne Forslund, NOTE's CEO, commented: “this agreement is largely a result of NOTE's previous acquisition of CAD enterprise NPD, now NOTE Oslo, and corroborates the market's high regard for Nearsourcing, our new business model. By being close to the customer with the right skills and services for the development and industrialization phase, we can offer unbeatably short time to market."



The Kongsberg group develops hi-tech products that entail complex production processes with stringent quality and process control standards.



“The actual core of the decision to team up with NOTE is our closeness to NOTE Oslo, the scope for cost-efficient production, access to the NOTEfied preferred parts database and fast prototype production," responded Morten Vatneberg, KDA's Vice President of Purchasing & Logistics.



“These factors are contributors to us achieving a shorter time to market and favourable overall finances. The agreement also includes component sourcing and technical services like PCB design, which we're really demanding from our suppliers. We've found an industrial partner in NOTE, who we'll be evolving with for the long term," Mr. Vatneberg concluded.