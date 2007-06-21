Will Acer or ECS acquire Shuttle?

Acer and ECS is being named as potential buyers of the PC maker Shuttle.

Shuttle has according to industry rumours said that it would be interested to sell itself to another PC maker.



However ECS denied the rumours of participation in these merger talks.



“ECS acquired Tatung's desktop division and second-tier notebook maker Uniwill Computer in 2006. The company's goal for 2007 is the integration of its upstream and downstream businesses, and to complete the integration of the company's three major business divisions. Therefore there is no need for the company to acquire Shuttle, pointed out sources at ECS", sources at ECS said.



Acer refused to comment on this rumour. Acer in previous reports has indicated that its acquisition target is not located in the US, is a small company, and may not be a pure notebook maker. Shuttle appear to fit all these terms, plus the fact that Acer has said it plans to to switch to SFF-based (small form factor-based) PCs for the majority of its desktop line in 2007.