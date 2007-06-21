PCB | June 21, 2007
SOMACIS on the wings of the Chinese dragon
Giovanni Tridenti, managing director of SOMACIS pcb industries and CEO of Dongguan Somacis Graphic PCB Co. Ltd., talks about the expansion strategy of the Group and the new challenge in China, during the inauguration of the Chinese plant.
Photo capture Giovanni Tridenti, CEO of the new plant Dongguan Somacis Graphic PCB Co. Ltd.
SOMACIS pcb industries announces it's inauguration of a new production plant in China, a joint venture with Graphic Plc. It marks another step ahead in the company's expansion strategy and globalisation. 100 km from Hong Kong, in Chashan, Dongguan City. During the inauguration ceremony a dragon with 18 hearts dances to the beat of drums, bringing luck and good fortune to new ventures. A wildly colourful performance in traditional style.
Mr Tridenti, so, there's a dragon in the future of SOMACIS pcb industries…
That's right, a dragon of great virtue and qualities. The dragon is ever present in Chinese rites and celebrations as a good omen for newly founded companies, and, for those who have to make it succeed, wishes of wisdom, far-sightedness, friendship, longevity, leadership, heroism, agility, flexibility, hard-working and goodness count among the most valuable! The dragon embodies all of these, it is a symbol full of significance, as is the significance of this moment, this inauguration. The 18th January 2006 just a moment ago, when the first foundation stone was laid has brought us so quickly to this moment, the 24th May 2007, the opening ceremony. What an honour!
A warm welcome from the Chinese dragon to the numerous guests from around the world…
Yes, what a proud moment it is to be opening this new plant together with our English partners, from Graphic Plc the president Rex Rozario and the MD David Pike. Not to mention our shareholders, the Italian authority – amongst whom the Consul General of Italy in Canton Paolo Miraglia del Giudice – and the local Chinese governors – Jiang Lin, Lu Shaoxiong, Fang Jianbo, Huang Zhihao. The presence of our closest clients, mostly multinationals, of the world of finance, partner suppliers, local businessmen and management. The workers we meet later, during the guided visit of the plant, an integral part of this event. The sheer number of guests that we have here give an idea of how we look at this country, how we admire it and at the same time fear it, how we would like, in some ways, to contain it, but anyway how we must take it into great consideration. I, together with my all Italian team, have lived and breathed for the past year and a half the incredible leap forward in economic, scientific and cultural terms that emanates from this part of the world and reaches the rest of it.
Living in China and having passed a year investing and growing in this country as entrepreneurs, we cannot remain distant from the great changes that are happening, we want to be part of those changes, be players in part of this change and reap the opportunities. We want to grow, to transform opportunities into success and growth for our company. Growing in a part of the world which is growing will help us achieve this more quickly, following the impulse towards the future and the determination we have to follow it. Today we have arrived at this point of departure and it's the right time to publicly thank all of those who have helped bring us here.
The first of many thanks must go to our China project manager Mauro Dallora, the results of his outstanding work can clearly be seen by all, he has put all of his managerial skills and international experience to great use as the manager of the construction and start-up of our new plant.
Guests arrival at the inauguration ceremony
From left: Giovanni Tridenti admires the precious Chinese gift from the Chashan Government called 'At the height of power and splendour', Attilio Scalmati, Huang Zhihao, Major of Chashan, Jiang Lin, Deputy Mayor of Dongguan, Irene Yuan, deputy director of investment service center, Rex Rozario, president of Graphic Plc.
Mauro Dallora, China project manager SOMACIS pcb industries
Guided tour of the new plant in China
