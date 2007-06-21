Foxconn is said to enter DRAM market

According to industry sources, Foxconn Electronics has bought shares in DRAM Memory Maker Transcend in an attempt to enhance its presence within the DRAM module market.

A Foxconn official denies this rumour however sources said 7-8% of Transcend's capital, have been released from different equity firms. Perter Shu, chairman Transcend also denied that Foxconn is taking over the company but was open about a possible OEM partnership.



Foxconn's growing sale of own-brand motherboard is prompting a need for greater quality in associated components. Strengthening partnership with DRAM module makers could meet Foxconn's goal for a more stable complete solution for system integrators, DigiTimes reported.