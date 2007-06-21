Electronics Production | June 21, 2007
Dialog Semi & KPIT opens offshore center
KPIT Cummins Infosystems Ltd. is to support Dialog Semiconductor as an additional offshore development center.
KPIT Cummins Infosystems Ltd. an offshore based Semiconductor solutions & Automotive Electronics Engineering services provider and Dialog Semiconductor Plc, a developer of mixed signal semiconductor solutions for wireless, automotive and industrial applications, have announced KPIT Cummins is to support Dialog Semiconductor as an additional offshore development center. The ODC will provide a dedicated engineering support team primarily in the areas of audio and power management devices and display driver ICs (Integrated Circuits) for mobile phones and other portable consumer electronics applications.
This announcement follows almost two years of consistent project association between the two companies; KPIT Cummins has worked with Dialog Semiconductor's design teams in the UK, Japan, Austria and the German headquarters. KPIT Cummins' roadmap of projects with Dialog during this time demonstrates its growth from a single layout resource effort to a partner capable of handling entire digital and analog design blocks with minimal support from Dialog.
Dialog Semiconductor, in May 2007, launched a new range of display drivers and evaluation kits to
support electronic paper segmented displays aimed at mobile phones, capacity meters on memory
cards, electronic shelf labels, watches, clocks, and other consumer devices which could make use of
paper-thin electronic displays. The development of these display drivers is just one example where
additional engineering support from KPIT Cummins team was utilized to assist Dialog Semiconductor's
own engineering teams across its various locations.
Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog Semiconductor, said “We are pleased to be working with KPIT Cummins, who we believe are an excellent addition to our global engineering and development activities. We have a long-established reputation as an innovator in mixed signal design, especially in audio and power management and more recently in display drivers for leading edge display technologies like electronic paper. The move to an ODC model with KPIT Cummins, working together with our established resources, will ensure that we maintain a strong market leading position in the development of mixed signal ICs."
Commenting on the recent development, Mr. Girish Wardadkar, President and Executive Director, KPIT Cummins Infosystems Ltd., said, “We are very happy to be working in close partnership with Dialog Semiconductor. This partnership enables us to demonstrate and broaden our expertise in analog mixed signal design, with a focus towards the Automotive & Wireless markets. Through this continued association, we will be investing in building semiconductor solutions' capability in KPIT Cummins and fortifying our strategy as an extended engineering design team."
As part of the new ODC model, KPIT Cummins will provide a dedicated group of ten analog and digital circuit design engineers to provide support in chip design, verification and testing.
