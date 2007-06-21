Memphis opens office in Finland

Memphis Electronic AG, a German based special distributor of memory ICs and manufacturer of industrial memory modules, is increasing its presence in northern Europe by opening an office in the Finish capital of Helsinki.

The northern outpost has been operational since May 2007 and is managed by Don Trammell, director business development. Don will compliment the company with his many years of international experience as a consultant in the telecommunications and electronics industries and plans to expand the business into Scandinavia.



"Finland is a global leader in the production of microelectronics and mobile phones and as a nation, is home to some of the world's most advanced manufacturers and users of information and communication technology," explains Don Trammell. This is the reason he sees such great potential for Memphis Electronic in the Scandinavian market, as a consultant, manufacturer and special distributor of memory components. "The range of memory ICs is growing continuously and is becoming increasingly specialized. This makes it more difficult, however, to gain a good understanding of the many different solutions on offer," says Don Trammell when describing the current market situation.



In order to find the best memory solution, not only do companies need a distributor that can offer a wide range of solutions, but most importantly, they require guidance and advice from market experts. “We see an opportunity to make use of our expertise and to present ourselves as a competent and independent consultant as well as a retailer. With regard to our strategy for the Finish, Swedish and Norwegian markets, our experience in the production of memory modules will be of particular use to us," says Trammell.