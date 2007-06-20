Sony Ericsson name China Manufacturing Base

Sony Ericsson has started a construction of a new factory in Beijing on Monday. The company does this in a move to make China its global manufacturing base.

The new factory will be manufacturing mobile handsets and assemble circuit boards to meet growing market demand. It is covering an area of 18,500 square meters. It would contribute to the consolidation of China's status as the Sony Ericsson's strategic development base. China is Sony Ericsson's sole strategic development base whose business covers design, manufacturing, sourcing, research and development, as well as global sales and marketing, Chinadaily reports.