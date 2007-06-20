Artetch installs XACT PCB Gemini-X Linear

Artetch Circuits Limited – Printed Circuit Manufactures based in Littlehampton, West Sussex, United Kingdom are pleased to announce the installation of the XACT PCB Limited Gemini-X Linear Plus Registration System.



Martin Morrell, Managing Director of Artetch Circuits said "The Gemini-X registration system from XACT-PCB is a key part of our current phase of capital investment and quality improvement program. The Gemini-X Linear Plus software will enable us to further increase the yield, technology and complexity of products that we manufacture for our customers. In particular, the ability to analyse and compensate for linear distortion on complex rigid and flex-rigid PCBs places us in a class leading position. The ability to predict and compensate for material movement in advance of manufacture using Gemini-X will enable us to better meet our 'right-first-time' manufacturing objectives. Also it will give improved yields, reduce manufacturing costs and reduce lead-time all of which will benefit our customer base. We anticipate that the positive benefits gained will give an early return on our investment and we are looking forward to working with the team at XACT PCB on future developments."



Neil Chilton, Sales and Marketing Director of XACT PCB said "we are delighted that Artetch Circuits have adopted our Gemini-X Linear Plus registration system: linked to Artetch's CAM system, X-Ray CMM and X Ray Optimiser, this will form the backbone of their advanced registration system and further increase capability. We look forward to working together on some of Artetch's advanced Technology Programme projects."