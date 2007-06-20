Ship to close down its PCB manufacturing

Ship Company, the last PCB producer on Ireland will on July 20th close down its manufacturing. All the employees will be laid off.

Ship Co., owned by Sten Björsell, brother of the Swedish PCB entrepreneur Anders Björsell, will on July the 20th close down its manufacturing. In December 2006 Sten Björsell tried to sell the PCB producer but the companies that were interested and Sten Björsell did not reach any agreement so Sten Björsell chose another way for the company. The company, which now will change name to Shipco Circuits Ltd. will from now focus on PCB trading. Four employees will work for the new trading company. Nial Kelleher, Sten Björsell and two other employees who will handle the logistics.



“When the European cost situation will change in a few years and we can afford to invest in manufacturing we will probably do that. Niall and I have together over 60 years of experience from PCB production", Sten Björsell told evertiq.



According to Sten Björsell the customers seem to stay at the company even though the PCB now will be traded.



"The switch to total trading means the former bulk of inhouse production, pcb's on 2-3 weeks delivery time, is becoming more attractive for our existing customers, as we can reduce these prices. The result is more business, more trading, and expansion. Our future looked rather poor a while ago and now it starts to look attractive, a welcome change. When one door closes, another opens", Sten Björsell told evertiq.