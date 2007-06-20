Stablcor in license deal with CIREP

Stablcor Incorporated, a provider of laminate-based thermal management technology for printed circuit boards and substrates, announced today that it has entered into a license agreement with CIREP, a subsidiary of the France-based CIRE Group.

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, CIREP will incorporate the STABLCOR technology, an advanced CTE control and thermal management solutions, in the manufacture of their printed circuit board fabrication.



“CIREP is dedicated to supplying its valued customers with the latest technologies for enhancing the lifespan, features, and quality of their printed circuit boards," commented Eric Le Bozec, Director of the CIREP division of CIRE Group. "STABLCOR technology features thermal and mechanical properties that are unique within the industry. Our goal is to utilize this technology to provide advanced thermal management, CTE control, and rigidity solutions for our customers."



"We are pleased to be expanding into the European markets with a high quality partner such as CIREP and the CIRE Group," said Douglas J. Tullio, President of Stablcor, Inc. “CIREP recently joined a very elite group of PCB manufacturers (one of only two in Europe) accredited with the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program. This accreditation," continued Tullio, “involves all types of PCBs manufactured by CIREP, from single-sided to the most complex HDI boards."



“CIREP has strong relationships with key customers who are interested in incorporating the STABLCOR technology into their printed circuit boards for enhanced performance," stated Stablcor CTO Kris Vasoya. “We are pleased to be working with a technologically advance base."



Further efforts to expand sales into Europe and Asia in 2007 are underway for STABLCOR® laminate materials.