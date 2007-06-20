PCB | June 20, 2007
Stablcor in license deal with CIREP
Stablcor Incorporated, a provider of laminate-based thermal management technology for printed circuit boards and substrates, announced today that it has entered into a license agreement with CIREP, a subsidiary of the France-based CIRE Group.
Under the terms of the licensing agreement, CIREP will incorporate the STABLCOR technology, an advanced CTE control and thermal management solutions, in the manufacture of their printed circuit board fabrication.
“CIREP is dedicated to supplying its valued customers with the latest technologies for enhancing the lifespan, features, and quality of their printed circuit boards," commented Eric Le Bozec, Director of the CIREP division of CIRE Group. "STABLCOR technology features thermal and mechanical properties that are unique within the industry. Our goal is to utilize this technology to provide advanced thermal management, CTE control, and rigidity solutions for our customers."
"We are pleased to be expanding into the European markets with a high quality partner such as CIREP and the CIRE Group," said Douglas J. Tullio, President of Stablcor, Inc. “CIREP recently joined a very elite group of PCB manufacturers (one of only two in Europe) accredited with the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program. This accreditation," continued Tullio, “involves all types of PCBs manufactured by CIREP, from single-sided to the most complex HDI boards."
“CIREP has strong relationships with key customers who are interested in incorporating the STABLCOR technology into their printed circuit boards for enhanced performance," stated Stablcor CTO Kris Vasoya. “We are pleased to be working with a technologically advance base."
Further efforts to expand sales into Europe and Asia in 2007 are underway for STABLCOR® laminate materials.
“CIREP is dedicated to supplying its valued customers with the latest technologies for enhancing the lifespan, features, and quality of their printed circuit boards," commented Eric Le Bozec, Director of the CIREP division of CIRE Group. "STABLCOR technology features thermal and mechanical properties that are unique within the industry. Our goal is to utilize this technology to provide advanced thermal management, CTE control, and rigidity solutions for our customers."
"We are pleased to be expanding into the European markets with a high quality partner such as CIREP and the CIRE Group," said Douglas J. Tullio, President of Stablcor, Inc. “CIREP recently joined a very elite group of PCB manufacturers (one of only two in Europe) accredited with the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program. This accreditation," continued Tullio, “involves all types of PCBs manufactured by CIREP, from single-sided to the most complex HDI boards."
“CIREP has strong relationships with key customers who are interested in incorporating the STABLCOR technology into their printed circuit boards for enhanced performance," stated Stablcor CTO Kris Vasoya. “We are pleased to be working with a technologically advance base."
Further efforts to expand sales into Europe and Asia in 2007 are underway for STABLCOR® laminate materials.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments