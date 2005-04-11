MIKO to distribute Industrial Grade Flashcards

MIKO is chosen to distribute SiliconSystems's Industrial Grade Flashcards in the Nordic. SiliconSystems is today the only company exclusively developing Industrial Grade Solid-State Storage Solutions for Enterprise System OEMs.

SiliconSystems provides industrial-grade solid-state storage solutions engineered exclusively for the high performance, high reliability, multi-year product lifecycle requirements of the System OEM market. The company's patented and more patent-pending SiliconDrive(tm) technology

meets the demands of applications in the netcom, military, industrial, interactive kiosk and medical markets. SiliconSystems is based in Aliso Viejo, California.



SiliconDrives are designed to address the performance, reliability needs of System OEMs. From the industry required form factors are all available; CF (Type I), PC card (Type II), 40-pin Modules and 2.5" Drives.



With SiliconSystems SiliconDrive(tm) technology, read speed with up to 6MB/sec, write speed up to 8MB/sec, 6-bit ECC and MTBF >4,000,000 hours, endurance >2,000,000 write/erase cycles, 100% IDE/ATA Disk Drive Compatible products, could be obtained.