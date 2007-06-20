Marantz launch AOI for large board sizes

Marantz Business Electronics' M22XDL-650 benchtop AOI system is presenting today's manufacturers with a new solution for handling large board sizes of up to 650mm x 550mm.

Ideal for large PCBs such as back panels, the M22XDL-650 supports comprehensive board inspection, including SMT components, reflow and wave solder joints, and solder paste. In addition, since larger boards typically feature multiple THT connectors, the new machine incorporates unique Marantz technologies specifically designed to optimise THT solder joint inspection.



With an inspection capability of 100,000 components per hour, the M22XDL-650 is powered by an Intel Pro Mac control system which equips it to deliver 24-bit colour imaging. In addition, Marantz' 22XDL generation introduces a lighting concept incorporating 3 Pulse Wave Modulated LED light sources and up to 6 different lighting combinations.



“I believe that the M22XDL-650 is the best AOI machine on the market for extremely large board sizes, delivering exceptional inspection accuracy for customers around the world," explains Marantz Business Electronics General Manager, Henk Biemans. “We pioneered true 24-bit colour imaging to give us more data per pixel and dramatically extend defect detection while minimising false alarms. 24-bit processing discerns subtle changes for improved image clarity, helping to separate components and solder images from the background board or substrate. All Marantz AOI systems deploy this technology in combination with our innovative angled and coloured lighting solutions to overcome the limitations of 8-bit greyscale imaging. Significantly enhancing inspection accuracy and reliability for manufacturers handling larger boards, the M22XDL-650 is an ideal solution for environments prioritising flexibility and control."



Featuring a bottom side clearance of 100mm and a top side clearance of 40mm, the M22XDL-650's versatility effectively meets the challenges of odd form components. Plus, since the system's high-speed digital video CCD camera moves in X and Y planes, the stationary PCB can be fixtured for optimal support, avoiding warpage and further enhancing inspection results.