AT&S celebrates 25 years in Leoben

On last Friday the printed circuit board manufacturer AT&S celebrated the 25 year anniversary of its manufacturing site Leoben-Hinterberg in Austria.

Since the factory was founded in 1982 more than one billion PCBs were manufactured that account for a length of approximately 13,000 kilometers if placed one after the other, said CEO Harald Sommerer.



AT&S started in 1982 with 80 employees, now there are 1,500 employees working at this site and AT&S employs more than 5,500 workers worldwide. AT&S runs factories in India, China and since the last year also in Korea. But the roots of AT&S are in Styria, with the headquarter in Leoben and a factory in Fehring.



The origin of the company dates back to 1981 when a supply contract was signed with IBM Sindelfingen (Germany) about multilayer printed circuit boards. In the year 1982 the plant was built as part of VOEST-alpine with an investment of 14.5 Mio. Euros. It went in operation in April 1983 with approximately 180 employees. In 1987 the spin-off AT&S was founded and in 1990 the manufacturing plants Fohnsdorf (Eumig) and Fehring (Steirische Elektronik) were added. Then the company runs into difficulties. After the acquisition of AT&S by Hannes Androsch, Willi Doerflinger and Helmut Zoidl in the year 1994 the company got back on course and today is market leader in Europe and India. Today AT&S wants to expand its technological leadership and expects further revenue growth for the business year 2007/08. According to CEO Harald Sommerer the revenue should reach 540 to 550 Mio. Euros.