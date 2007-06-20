AT&S Director Communications steps down

Mr. René Berger has decided to leave AT&S end of July after four years as Director Communications, Investor Relations and Spokesman.

Mr. Berger will go back to private equity business. Hans Lang, who was responsible since October 2006 for the M&A activities of AT&S will be Mr. Berger's successor. Before joining AT&S, Hans Lang, 31 years old, used to work for 7 years in the financial department of Telekom Austria, in the final step as an Assistant of the CFO.