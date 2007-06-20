Pentagon EMS Start Manufacturing in Mexico

US Based Pentagon EMS Corporation has just completed expansion, opening the doors to a brand new manufacturing facility located in Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico.

This new manufacturing plant is equipped with the latest CNC vertical milling centers and will handle tooling production and assembly for Pentagon's entire Mexican client base. Moreover, this additional manufacturing capacity paves the way for expansion of the Mexican client base. Removing that portion of the workload from the Beaverton, OR facility will in turn provide additional manufacturing capacity for Pentagon's USA, Canadian and other international customers.



“The opening of this new location really solidifies our position as the true market leader in the PCB assembly tooling industry. It streamlines the process for our Mexican customers, making it much easier and faster for them to obtain the high quality tooling they need to manufacture cost effectively.", says Pentagon's Marketing Manager, Randy Morrison.