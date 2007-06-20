Electronics Production | June 20, 2007
Battery startup ReVolt to raise 10 MEUR
Norwegian ReVolt Technology, developer of new, rechargeable battery technology based on Metal-air, today announced it has successfully completed a €10 million financing round.
This round brings the company's total funding to date to €22 million. This latest round of funding was joined by all the current owners i.e. Northzone Ventures, Sinvent, Sofinnova Partners, TVM Capital, Verdane Capital and Viking Ventures. ReVolt will use these funds for its technology development and install pilot lines to produce prototypes batteries to accelerate the product development for the un met market need of high density and safe batteries in consumer electronics markets.
“As our technology development is coming closer to the final stages, we are committed to deliver double the energy density, safety and environmentally friendly product to the market. We're experiencing tremendous interest from OEM's across a vast array of mobile devices and laptops." said Ram Malhotra, CEO of ReVolt Technology. “The market need for improved batteries for consumer electronic devices is imminent. Revolt is in a position to deliver new low cost batteries with both higher energy density and better safety. Through the latest investment of €10 million, Revolt should be well positioned to industrialize its technology" said Tellef Thorleifsson, Chairman of Revolt Technology and general partner of Northzone Ventures.
“As our technology development is coming closer to the final stages, we are committed to deliver double the energy density, safety and environmentally friendly product to the market. We're experiencing tremendous interest from OEM's across a vast array of mobile devices and laptops." said Ram Malhotra, CEO of ReVolt Technology. “The market need for improved batteries for consumer electronic devices is imminent. Revolt is in a position to deliver new low cost batteries with both higher energy density and better safety. Through the latest investment of €10 million, Revolt should be well positioned to industrialize its technology" said Tellef Thorleifsson, Chairman of Revolt Technology and general partner of Northzone Ventures.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments