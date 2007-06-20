Aspocomp ordered by court to pay 11 MEUR

Finland based troubled Printed Circuit Board maker Aspocomp Group Oyj has been ordered by the French court to pay EUR 11 million to it's former employees by the closed plant in Rouen.

According to the decisions of the Rouen appellate court, Aspocomp Group Oyj was ordered to pay approximately EUR 11 million, added by annual interest of about 7 per cent, to former 388 employees of Aspocomp SAS. To date, the interest amounts to approximately EUR 2.1 million.



With its decisions of June 19, 2007 the French Supreme Court has upheld the former decisions of the Rouen appellate court, announced in March 2005, in the legal case initiated by Aspocomp S.A.S's former employees against Aspocomp Group Oyj. The case relates to the closing of the heavily unprofitable Aspocomp S.A.S. in 2002 and the dismissals that ensued.



Aspocomp will decide on and publish further measures after having examined the decision and its grounds.