Infineon to close R&D unit in Sweden

Infineon has decided to close its last R&D unit in Sweden. The operations at Infineon's R&D unit in Kista, Sweden will now be transferred to other Infineon locations in Germany and Asia and 130 employees in Kista will now lose their jobs.

Infineon's operations in Kista, Sweden will from now on be based on pure sales and marketing efforts. About 30 employees will remain at Infineon's sales office in Kista, Sweden.



2002 Infineon acquired Ericsson Microelectronics and through this acquisition Infineon laid its hands on the wafer fab and the R&D department. The wafer fab were closed short after the acquisition but the R&D unit has survived through the years and this unit has handled Bluetooth- GPS- and DECT development.



The transfer of the R&D projects will be finished at latest March 2008.