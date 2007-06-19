Electronics Production | June 19, 2007
Sanmina-SCI makes Big Investment in India
Sanmina-SCI Corporation today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu, India, selecting Oragadam near Chennai, as the location for Sanmina-SCI's first manufacturing technology campus in India.
The campus, when completed, will provide leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the medical, defence and aerospace, communications, automotive, and multimedia and consumer markets with cutting-edge manufacturing services that are especially tailoured to the exacting technical and quality requirements of these market segments. At a press conference held in the city, the company formally launched its operations in India in the presence of Mr. Shaktikanta Das, Industries Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu.
Located in Oragadam near Chennai, Sanmina-SCI's campus will cover approximately 100 acres and will be a designated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) as defined by Government of India regulations. The new campus will strengthen Sanmina-SCI's global manufacturing strategy enabling the company to better serve the growing Indian market as well as provide another source of cost-competitive technology products to Sanmina-SCI's customers around the world. In a phased manner, Sanmina-SCI's existing activities in Chennai, such as engineering, supply chain management and IT services, will relocate to the campus, enabling the company to offer its customers a comprehensive range of services from an integrated campus.
"Today's announcement reiterates Sanmina-SCI's long-term commitment to the Indian marketplace and our commitment to support our customers with innovative technology and advanced manufacturing solutions in key locations around the world," said Hari Pillai, President of Global EMS Operations, Sanmina-SCI. "The long-term opportunities in the fast growing Indian market are very attractive. We look forward to joining with the people and Government of Tamil Nadu as we embark on this new phase of our presence in India. We are very pleased to make this announcement and today celebrate this important milestone with our employees and customers."
"As one of the largest and fastest growing economies in the world, India is emerging as an economic powerhouse that is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the next few years," said Kumaran Subramaniam, Managing Director of Sanmina-SCI India. "India is both a source of skilled, technical talent and an attractive market that is expected to become one of the major global players of the 21st century. Sanmina-SCI's decision to establish a strong presence in India reaffirms the long-term significance of this important market."
Located in Oragadam near Chennai, Sanmina-SCI's campus will cover approximately 100 acres and will be a designated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) as defined by Government of India regulations. The new campus will strengthen Sanmina-SCI's global manufacturing strategy enabling the company to better serve the growing Indian market as well as provide another source of cost-competitive technology products to Sanmina-SCI's customers around the world. In a phased manner, Sanmina-SCI's existing activities in Chennai, such as engineering, supply chain management and IT services, will relocate to the campus, enabling the company to offer its customers a comprehensive range of services from an integrated campus.
"Today's announcement reiterates Sanmina-SCI's long-term commitment to the Indian marketplace and our commitment to support our customers with innovative technology and advanced manufacturing solutions in key locations around the world," said Hari Pillai, President of Global EMS Operations, Sanmina-SCI. "The long-term opportunities in the fast growing Indian market are very attractive. We look forward to joining with the people and Government of Tamil Nadu as we embark on this new phase of our presence in India. We are very pleased to make this announcement and today celebrate this important milestone with our employees and customers."
"As one of the largest and fastest growing economies in the world, India is emerging as an economic powerhouse that is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the next few years," said Kumaran Subramaniam, Managing Director of Sanmina-SCI India. "India is both a source of skilled, technical talent and an attractive market that is expected to become one of the major global players of the 21st century. Sanmina-SCI's decision to establish a strong presence in India reaffirms the long-term significance of this important market."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments