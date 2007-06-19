Sanmina-SCI makes Big Investment in India

Sanmina-SCI Corporation today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu, India, selecting Oragadam near Chennai, as the location for Sanmina-SCI's first manufacturing technology campus in India.

The campus, when completed, will provide leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the medical, defence and aerospace, communications, automotive, and multimedia and consumer markets with cutting-edge manufacturing services that are especially tailoured to the exacting technical and quality requirements of these market segments. At a press conference held in the city, the company formally launched its operations in India in the presence of Mr. Shaktikanta Das, Industries Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu.



Located in Oragadam near Chennai, Sanmina-SCI's campus will cover approximately 100 acres and will be a designated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) as defined by Government of India regulations. The new campus will strengthen Sanmina-SCI's global manufacturing strategy enabling the company to better serve the growing Indian market as well as provide another source of cost-competitive technology products to Sanmina-SCI's customers around the world. In a phased manner, Sanmina-SCI's existing activities in Chennai, such as engineering, supply chain management and IT services, will relocate to the campus, enabling the company to offer its customers a comprehensive range of services from an integrated campus.



"Today's announcement reiterates Sanmina-SCI's long-term commitment to the Indian marketplace and our commitment to support our customers with innovative technology and advanced manufacturing solutions in key locations around the world," said Hari Pillai, President of Global EMS Operations, Sanmina-SCI. "The long-term opportunities in the fast growing Indian market are very attractive. We look forward to joining with the people and Government of Tamil Nadu as we embark on this new phase of our presence in India. We are very pleased to make this announcement and today celebrate this important milestone with our employees and customers."



"As one of the largest and fastest growing economies in the world, India is emerging as an economic powerhouse that is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the next few years," said Kumaran Subramaniam, Managing Director of Sanmina-SCI India. "India is both a source of skilled, technical talent and an attractive market that is expected to become one of the major global players of the 21st century. Sanmina-SCI's decision to establish a strong presence in India reaffirms the long-term significance of this important market."