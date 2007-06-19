Incap names new VP Global Sales & Marketing

Jukka Turtola, M.Sc. (Eng.) (46), has been appointed to Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing as of 25 June 2007. He will be a member of the management team.

Jukka Turtola has gathered extensive experience in international high-technology business and held various management positions both in global sales and marketing at Datex-Ohmeda (Div. of Instrumentarium Corp.), and GE Healthcare since 1990. Before joining Incap he served GE Healthcare, Clinical Systems as General Manager, Sales and Marketing for Latin America.



Petri Saari, who has successfully developed the sales and marketing functions since he joined Incap in 2002, will assume responsibility for the European region as Vice President, Sales Europe as of 25 June. He will continue as a member of the management team.



"We are renewing the sales organisation structure in order to ensure the achievement of our strategic growth targets. We have quite recently started marketing our services actively in India and in addition to that we want to enhance our efforts also in the strategically important European market area. On the other hand, Mr Jukka Turtola's international experience supports very well the Group's global sales and marketing", says Juhani Hanninen, President and CEO of Incap.