Korean EMS got Danish flat TV firm bankrupt

Danish Alfa View had to be taken into bankruptcy because of its supplier's bankruptcy.

Danish flat panel maker Alfa View had a tremendous 2006 and was looking forward to another great year in 2007 but the bankruptcy of the company's Korean manufacturing partner affected Alfa View with millions of lost euros and dragged Alfa View into bankruptcy too.



The Korean EMS firm manufactured 95% of Alfa View's flat panels and when the Korean EMS went into bankruptcy the lost millions became too tough for Alfa View.