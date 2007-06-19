Thales selects Celestica

Celestica Inc. has been selected by Thales to manufacture products for the Boeing 787 aircraft in support of the Thales TopSeries In-flight Entertainment system.

Under the expanded agreement, Celestica will participate as part of the new product introduction team and, ultimately, will provide fully tested new video displays and electronic boxes to Thales. These components are part of Thales' cabin system for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner(TM) aircraft. Production is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2007.



Celestica has been a major Thales supplier of cabin video displays since 2005, and a key partner in the company's growth in the in-flight entertainment marketplace. In the cockpit avionics business, Celestica is also involved in the Thales Aerospace Division "Together 08" improvement program to develop a long-term vision of partnership.



"Throughout our relationship, Celestica has demonstrated a strong record of manufacturing performance to become a Thales partner," said Alain Darius, Vice President of the Thales In-flight Entertainment Technical Business Unit.



"We are pleased to continue to work with Celestica", he added.



"We're dedicated to providing Thales with the best combination of technical support and manufacturing capacity through our global network," said Peter Lindgren, Senior Vice President, Industry Markets, Celestica.



"Our Aerospace and Defense Centers of Excellence in Arden Hills, Minnesota and Kulim, Malaysia are focused on providing best-in-class services that ensure airline customers have the ultimate travel experience with Thales In-flight Entertainment systems", Peter Lindgren added.