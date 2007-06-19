Celestica appoints new CFO

Celestica Inc. announced that Paul Nicoletti has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Nicoletti has been acting Chief Financial Officer since March 28, 2007 when Tony Puppi retired from the position.



Commenting on the appointment, Craig Muhlhauser, Chief Executive Officer, Celestica said: “As part of the process to name a new Chief Financial Officer, we conducted a thorough review of internal and external candidates. It became clear that Paul is the ideal candidate for the role. He has proven himself to be a key member of Celestica's leadership team, has in-depth knowledge of our company and the EMS industry and has expertise in all areas of financial operations. I look forward to working closely with Paul as we focus on our gameplan to turn Celestica around and deliver appropriate value to our customers and shareholders."



Mr. Nicoletti has been with Celestica since the company's inception in roles of increasing responsibility. His most recent role was Senior Vice President, Finance, responsible for all aspects of Celestica's global financial operations, segment financial reporting, strategic pricing and tax matters. Prior to that, he was the Vice President of Global Financial Operations. Mr. Nicoletti holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Western Ontario and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Schulich School of Business at York University.