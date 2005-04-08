Solectron; "no more high-volumes in Romania"

Solectron Romania S.R.L. will change the structure of its operations in Romania, from high volume production to lower volumes, offering complex high quality engineering services, according to Bucharest Business Week.

Solectron said it was compelled to implement layoffs at the Timisoara plant in Romania last week, based on a drop in output, following a slump in orders, and due to an upcoming change in the structure of production, Bucharest Business Week reports. According to BBW, only 691 employees will be affected, this figure is lower than what originally was mentioned.