UK design firm stands strong<br>in competition with India

Design firms have increasingly faced tough competition from low cost regions such as India. But the UK design firm EnSilica stands strong in competition against the Indian competitors.

“We are aware of the threat but still think we can be competitive. We recently won a contract against an Indian design services company. If you compare hourly rates they will look very cheap but if you look at the whole price of the project, UK firms can compete," EnSilicas Business Development Manager Kevin Edwards told electronicsweekly.



In this particular project won by EnSilica Kevin Edwards revealed that the competitors hourly rate was one fourth of EnSilicas. However EnSilica said they would use six engineers while the Indian competitor would use 24 engineers.



“For software they have probably got it cracked but maybe not hardware," he told electronicsweekly. He also told that another contract was picked up from an Indian firm that had failed to manage the contract.



“We were brought in to firefight and rescue the project," he said.