Polish cable assembly firm<br>moves in to new facility

The Polish cable assembly firm LRZ Commerce is now moving in to its new extended and renovated buildings.

LRZ Commerce, based in Tschew, Poland is owned by the Swedish contract manufacturer KAB which handles cable assembly, box build, cable harnesses and electromechanics. The company has about 130 employees of which 100 today are working at LRZ Commerce in Poland.



"We have by this created our selves a flexibility which gives us opportunities for furter expansion. The new facilities are of 2,500 square meters but the total land area is if 10,000 square meters. The move came at a very appropriate time since we see an increase from both existing and new customers", KAB's CEO Lars Rosén told evertiq.