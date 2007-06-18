Alcatel-Lucent close US plant

Alcatel-Lucent has told its 475 workers that the company plans to leave North Andover, Massachusetts in 2008.

Approximately 280 workers will lose their jobs and 190 will be transferred to other Alcatel-Lucent plants in Massachusetts.



The closing still need to be worked out with the employee's union, said company spokeswoman Mary Ward, The Norman Transcript reports.



"We're going to do everything we can to keep the U.S. operations going, to keep the work here in North Andover," Union president Gary Nilsson said.



"We kind of had a feeling something might happen," said technician Paul Chastney.