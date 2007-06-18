Synopsys buys ArchPro

Synopsys, Inc, a US based semiconductor design software specialist, today announced that it has acquired ArchPro Design Automation Inc.

ArchPro's technologies enable engineers to address power management challenges in multi- voltage designs from chip architecture to RTL and gate-level design. These technologies allow verification of modern power management techniques such as power gating, substrate biasing, dynamic voltage and frequency scaling. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed at this time.