Siemens and Rehm intensify their cooperation

At the Siplace Application Centers, electronics manufacturers can take a first-hand look at the flexibility and performance of Siplace placement machines before investing in new equipment. And if their process requirements change, the experts at the Siplace Application Center can provide individual advice.

Based on concrete line configurations, the Siplace staff explains the various interactions in the SMT production process (many customers currently focus on introducing the 01005 process) and demonstrates the efficiency of the entire line, including the quality control. Rehm Anlagenbau GmbH, a

manufacturer of reflow systems, and Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems are currently enhancing their long-term cooperation. The goal is to include Rehm as a Siplace technology partner with its own systems and consultants in all Application Centers. Siplace Application Centers are currently open in Munich, Norcross, Singapore and Shanghai.