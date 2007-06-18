Elvia in talks to acquire PCB plant

French PCB producer Elvia PCB Group is currently in discussion with Sagem for the acquisition of its PCB facility in Lannion, Brittany.

Elvia PCB Group key strategy right now is aerospace and military. That is why the company has decided to exhibit at Paris Air Show which takes place this week, although this event does not typically attract exhibitors from the PCB industry.



The company is based in Normandy and was founded in 1976. The group has a total turnover of 50M€.



Bruno Cassin, President and CEO of ELVIA PCB Group, told us "I am delighted to be exhibiting at Le Bourget again this year, following our success at the show two years ago. The Paris Air Show attracts all of the key players in the aerospace sector, so it is the ideal opportunity to meet our existing customers and to build new partnerships."