German PBC revenues in March<br>2007 above average

The revenue of the printed circuit board manufacturers were in March about 14 percent above the previous month. This corresponds to the long-term experience, that in March higher revenues are accounted than in the year average.

Cumulated the first three months of the current year reach the same level as in the previous year, reported the VdL (association of the printed circuit board industry) and the FachverbandElectronic Components and Systems im ZVEI - Zentralverband Elektrotechnik- und Elektronik¬industrie.Orders decreased in March about nine percent compared to February and about a quarter compared to March 2006. This was caused by an especially high order level in the first half of 2006 due to retransfers from Asia. Compared to orders in the years 2004 and 2005 orders increased six resp. eight percent.Meanwhile the demand wave faded away. Asia still reports a high order level. But there seem to be still problems with the new leadless surfaces so that the European industry reckons on a positive trend in this year.The number of employees was in March about 2 percent above the level of 2006.Because of the high revenue the book-to-bill ratio achieves in March a value of 0.85 and for the first three months a value of 1.00.