Elgerta becomes a distributor<br>of Kingbright Electronic

Lithuanian based Elgerta became the official distributor of Kingbright Electronic Co., Ltd. – a company from Taiwan, delivering technological innovations in solid-state lighting and producing light emitting diodes (LEDs).

The new cooperation between Elgerta and Kingbright creates a possibility to make a buffer stock of the most popular LED related products for our customers, ensures attractive lead times as well as the availability of free samples and technical literature.



Kingbright offers a wide range of lighting solutions and related products, such as SMD and LED lamps, super flux, high-current and power LEDs, infrared (IR) emitting diodes, phototransistors, photocouplers, numeric and dot matrix displays, various housing and spacers for LEDs, etc.