New Director Tech Services at Juki Europe

Starting of June 2007 Markus Born took over at the Headquarter in Solothurn, Switzerland the job as Director Technical Services in the management of JUKI Automation Systems Europe.

He will be responsible for the departments of Service, Applications and IT. Markus Born has more than 20 years of international experience in investment goods and applications for the Electronic, Semiconductor as well as general Automation. In his last position he was responsible for Sales and Application of the German company Lumberg Automation in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.