Elbit receives two contracts

Israel based company Elbit System announced that it has been awarded two contracts, in a total amount of approximately $14 million to supply Aviator's Night Vision Imaging System/Head-Up Displays for helicopters of two NATO member countries.

Yoram Shmuely, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Elbit Systems' Airborne and Helmet Systems Division said: "The selection of our systems for this project attests to Elbit Systems' leadership in the field of helmet and heads-Up display systems. The ANVIS/HUD(TM) system was developed to fully comply with NATO and U.S. military requirements allowing NATO pilots to safely and effectively execute their various missions in both day and night conditions."