MOSAID sues Infineon

North American MOSAID Technologies Incorporated has initiated litigation against Infineon Technologies AG and three of its U.S.-based affiliates for infringement of three of MOSAID's United States patents, U.S. Patent Nos. 6,657,919 and 6,057,676 and U.S. Reissued Patent No. RE 37,641.

The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tyler Division. In its complaint, MOSAID claims that Infineon has infringed, and is infringing, by making and selling products, including DRAMs, that utilize MOSAID's DRAM patents.



"These are patents from three patent families which MOSAID refers to as its delay locked loop, cell plate voltage and bit-line isolation families," said Jim Skippen, Senior Vice President, Patent Licensing and General Counsel of MOSAID. "The three patent families in this Texas litigation are different than the two patent families at issue in the New Jersey litigation with Infineon."



"We believe this second litigation against Infineon on three new patent families is further evidence of the breadth of MOSAID's patent portfolio," said George Cwynar, President and Chief Executive Officer of MOSAID. "The fact that MOSAID is able to bring litigation on multiple patent families also demonstrates why twelve major companies have taken comprehensive licenses to MOSAID's patent portfolio."



MOSAID will be represented by Jones Day, a top U.S. law firm specializing in patent litigation and Potter Minton, one of Texas' premier law firms.