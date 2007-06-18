Communication still the largest segment

Communication electronics is still the largest segment in Western Europe. Walt Custer at Custer Consulting has listed the different segments in the Western European electronics industry and yet is Communication the largest segment.

The Western European electronics production was 2006 worth $249 billion. During 2007 that number is expected to increase to $259 billion and the largest segment in the Western European electronics was the communication segment followed by the computer segment.



Western European electronics industry's different segments

Share of production value in percent.



Communication, 31,4 %

Computer, 24,5 %

Industrial, 12,9%

Instrument, 8,0%

Military, 7,9%

Automotive, 7,5%

Consumer, 5,5%

Business, 2,3%



Source: Custer Consulting