Electronics Production | June 18, 2007
Eastern Europe - an emerging global hub
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the Frost & Sullivan report: Growth of Eastern Europe as a Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Hub to their offering.
Eastern Europe is emerging as a new global hub for the electronics manufacturing industry given the cheap labour costs, rising foreign direct investments (FDIs) and the growth in production networks in the region.
"Labour rates in eastern Europe may not be as low as in China, however, the relatively lower labour rates compared with western Europe are counterbalanced by potential savings in freight costs, inventory and reduced time to market," notes the analyst. "Electronics manufacturing activity in eastern Europe is now estimated to account for more than 50.0 per cent of the overall European market."
The emergence of eastern Europe as a production location started during the mid 1990s with the manufacturing of high-volume electronic products for companies based in western Europe shifting to the region. Moreover, the recession of 2001 led to the establishment of many manufacturing units in this region and countries like Hungary and the Czech Republic have significantly exploited these opportunities to strengthen their economies. The increase in the number of manufacturers in the region is likely to further boost the level of market penetration. The eastward expansion of the European Union (EU) into countries like Bulgaria and Turkey also offers significant potential for future growth and investment opportunities, considering the proximity of these manufacturing locations to the various end-user markets.
Availability of Quality Labour Force in Eastern Europe Vital For Market Expansion
Eastern Europe possesses a large pool of skilled labour with a high level of education. Developments in R&D and engineering encourage companies to expand into eastern Europe as the well-established markets of Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic start to run out of skilled low-cost labour. The increase in demand for Russia's qualified technical labour force and the inexpensive availability of quality engineering talent is a typical example of this phenomenon. The presence of a quality labour force catering to growth markets like telecommunications makes these countries ideal for electronics manufacturing.
However, eastern Europe still needs to compete vigorously with Asia to maintain this growth trend. "With labour shortages developing in Hungary and the Czech Republic, other solutions to the availability of skilled labour need to be found," cites the analyst. "Factors such as government policies, proximity to western Europe and an improving supplier base need to be adequately capitalised on to facilitate the development of eastern Europe into a key global location for electronics manufacturing."
"Labour rates in eastern Europe may not be as low as in China, however, the relatively lower labour rates compared with western Europe are counterbalanced by potential savings in freight costs, inventory and reduced time to market," notes the analyst. "Electronics manufacturing activity in eastern Europe is now estimated to account for more than 50.0 per cent of the overall European market."
The emergence of eastern Europe as a production location started during the mid 1990s with the manufacturing of high-volume electronic products for companies based in western Europe shifting to the region. Moreover, the recession of 2001 led to the establishment of many manufacturing units in this region and countries like Hungary and the Czech Republic have significantly exploited these opportunities to strengthen their economies. The increase in the number of manufacturers in the region is likely to further boost the level of market penetration. The eastward expansion of the European Union (EU) into countries like Bulgaria and Turkey also offers significant potential for future growth and investment opportunities, considering the proximity of these manufacturing locations to the various end-user markets.
Availability of Quality Labour Force in Eastern Europe Vital For Market Expansion
Eastern Europe possesses a large pool of skilled labour with a high level of education. Developments in R&D and engineering encourage companies to expand into eastern Europe as the well-established markets of Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic start to run out of skilled low-cost labour. The increase in demand for Russia's qualified technical labour force and the inexpensive availability of quality engineering talent is a typical example of this phenomenon. The presence of a quality labour force catering to growth markets like telecommunications makes these countries ideal for electronics manufacturing.
However, eastern Europe still needs to compete vigorously with Asia to maintain this growth trend. "With labour shortages developing in Hungary and the Czech Republic, other solutions to the availability of skilled labour need to be found," cites the analyst. "Factors such as government policies, proximity to western Europe and an improving supplier base need to be adequately capitalised on to facilitate the development of eastern Europe into a key global location for electronics manufacturing."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments