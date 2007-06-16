PCB | June 16, 2007
Official: Aspocomp Salo to shut down
Official statement frm Aspocomp said production at the Group's Salo plant will be closed down and employment of 215 personnel terminated.
The statutory labor co-determination negotiations that were launched in May concerning the personnel at Aspocomp Oy and Aspocomp Group Oyj were concluded today. As a result, it was decided that a total of 237 personnel, consisting of 183 non-salaried and 54 salaried employees, will be made redundant. Production at the Group's Salo plant will be closed down and employment of 215 personnel terminated. The aim is to shut down production by mid-July and implement the planned personnel reductions in 2007. Aspocomp intends to use part of the plant's production equipment in its facilities in China and India.
The negotiations concerned about 350 employees in Finland, excluding the personnel of the Oulu plant. After the personnel reductions, headcount in Finland will total 219 employees. Of those, 161 personnel work at the Oulu plant. Part of the Group's research and development will remain in Finland to serve the company's global customers. In addition, the Group will start product development in the premises of its Chinese plant this year.
Effect of the decisions on net sales and profitability
The goal of the layoffs and the shutting down of the Salo plant is to reach annual savings in excess of EUR 10 million. Balance sheet write-offs and non-recurring costs resulting from the layoffs are estimated to total about EUR 20 million. Of this, write-off of the plant building accounts for about EUR 11 million. The shutting down of the plant is anticipated to decrease the Group's net sales for 2007 by about EUR 10 million and reduce loss before non-recurring items by about EUR 3 million. The full-year 2007 result is expected to be markedly unprofitable. Aspocomp Group Oyj's liquidity is estimated to remain weak due to the negative result and a reduction in certain credit limits that the company previously had available. A larger than planned part of the net proceeds obtained from the rights offering is used for the company's working capital requirements. After closing down the Salo plant and excluding the effect of the plant project in India, the Group's profit from the continuing operations is expected to improve to the break-even level.
Negotiations on partnership in Asia, delay in the plant project in India
Aspocomp has previously announced that it will be active in the industry's consolidation trend. The Group is presently negotiating on potential cooperation with strategic partners in order to accelerate its growth in Asia and to finance its planned investment programme.
The possible choice for strategic partnership will affect the timing for the start-up of the plant in India. The Group will also continue negotiations with alternative financiers to the plant project. The duration of the partnership and financing negotiations cannot be estimated and the company cannot guarantee their outcome.
The negotiations concerned about 350 employees in Finland, excluding the personnel of the Oulu plant. After the personnel reductions, headcount in Finland will total 219 employees. Of those, 161 personnel work at the Oulu plant. Part of the Group's research and development will remain in Finland to serve the company's global customers. In addition, the Group will start product development in the premises of its Chinese plant this year.
Effect of the decisions on net sales and profitability
The goal of the layoffs and the shutting down of the Salo plant is to reach annual savings in excess of EUR 10 million. Balance sheet write-offs and non-recurring costs resulting from the layoffs are estimated to total about EUR 20 million. Of this, write-off of the plant building accounts for about EUR 11 million. The shutting down of the plant is anticipated to decrease the Group's net sales for 2007 by about EUR 10 million and reduce loss before non-recurring items by about EUR 3 million. The full-year 2007 result is expected to be markedly unprofitable. Aspocomp Group Oyj's liquidity is estimated to remain weak due to the negative result and a reduction in certain credit limits that the company previously had available. A larger than planned part of the net proceeds obtained from the rights offering is used for the company's working capital requirements. After closing down the Salo plant and excluding the effect of the plant project in India, the Group's profit from the continuing operations is expected to improve to the break-even level.
Negotiations on partnership in Asia, delay in the plant project in India
Aspocomp has previously announced that it will be active in the industry's consolidation trend. The Group is presently negotiating on potential cooperation with strategic partners in order to accelerate its growth in Asia and to finance its planned investment programme.
The possible choice for strategic partnership will affect the timing for the start-up of the plant in India. The Group will also continue negotiations with alternative financiers to the plant project. The duration of the partnership and financing negotiations cannot be estimated and the company cannot guarantee their outcome.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments