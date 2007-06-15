Electronics Production | June 15, 2007
Ittiam Systems Launches Operation in Europe
Expanding its direct global presence and regional market focus, Ittiam sets up its Europe operation in Paris, France headed by an experienced industry leader
Ittiam Systems today announced the launch of 'Ittiam Systems Europe SARL' based in Paris, France. The subsidiary will develop the European business bringing Ittiam's Digital Signal Processing (DSP) based technology and system solutions for multimedia and broadband communication applications.
Ittiam Systems Europe is headed by Marc Guillaumet, who brings over one and a half decades of experience in the Semiconductor IP industry in Europe.
Marc Guillaumet also joins the Ittiam Leadership Team as the Vice President, Marketing, adding to the global experience base of Ittiam management.
"I am very excited to be joining Ittiam. With the opening of operations in Europe, the company is ready to strengthen its presence in this highly innovative area." said Marc Guillaumet.
"I knew that Ittiam had a wide offer and was impressed to discover a very compelling portfolio and a superior expertise for multimedia technologies leveraged through best-in-class systems. I am convinced that this positioning will lead the convergence of more and more integrated solutions with leading OEM customers in Europe moving forward."
Headquartered in Bangalore - India, Ittiam has been singularly focused on the digital signal processing systems for more than 6 years. With its world class product development team of 200+ engineers, the company has a wide and experienced talent base to ensure continuous innovation in video, audio and broadband communication solutions development. Bringing together a team to cover the European market the company aims to enable the company to translate its product innovations to business growth in Europe. Ittiam also works closely with Texas Instruments as a leading member of its worldwide third party and Authorized Software Provider networks. This close relationship is another significant enabler to meet the competitive multimedia market.
Ittiam's commitment to Europe received appreciation from Texas Instruments. "Ittiam's unique combination of leading multimedia software and applications expertise for products such as portable media players, IP video phones and video security systems make the company a key technology provider for many of TI's customers. Their subsidiary in Europe will enable us to more effectively partner in supporting our customers in the region and around the world," said Jean-Marc Charpentier, DSP and EEE Business Development Manager of Texas Instruments, Europe.
