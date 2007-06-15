Anglia opens design centre

Anglia Designs opens £500,000 technology centre and EMC test chamber.

Anglia Designs, part of Anglia Components, has opened a £500,000, 2,500 square feet (232 square metres) technology centre in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.



Sir Robin Saxby, President of the IET and Emeritus Chairman of ARM, officially opened the facility on Friday 8th, June. It has a fully equipped laboratory, a wet room that includes a PCB etching, drilling and environmental chamber, and a custom-built EMC test chamber designed to help Anglia customers achieve pre-compliance for their electronic products through accurate measurement of conducted emissions. Anglia is planning further investment in equipment to measure radiated emissions. Six hardware engineers and seven software programmers staff the new centre. Their role is to provide design support for bespoke systems. Use of the pre-compliance test chamber is free-of-charge to Anglia customers and the company provides a wide selection of components to assist them in achieving their EMC performance goals.



The team at Anglia Designs has skills and experience in everything from embedded system design using microcontrollers and FPGAs to power management and optoelectronics. Their role is to help Anglia customers achieve cost-effective product designs and reduced time-to-market. Anglia CEO, Steve Rawlins, commented, “This latest investment is a further demonstration that Anglia sees the provision of outstanding technical support throughout the design cycle as an essential part of the service we deliver to customers. It's not just a question of recommending suitable components. Where they need it, we support customers throughout the product design and development process, right up to the point at which they are ready to go to market with their products. We know of no other distributor in the UK that puts in this level of technical support commitment."



Anglia's technical services encompass all major categories of semiconductors, passive components, electromechanical devices and optoelectronic components.